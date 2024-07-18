Oyo reveals plan to provide health insurance for 10,000 pupils

The Oyo State Health Insurance Agency has disclosed that plans are underway to provide health insurance coverage for 10,000 pupils in the state.

This, according to the Executive Secretary of the Agency, Dr Sola Akande, is in furtherance of Governor Seyi Makinde’s integrated approach to education in the state.

Akande made this known on Wednesday, during a courtesy visit to the Chairman, Oyo State Universal Basic Education Board (OyoSUBEB), Dr Nureni Aderemi Adeniran.

In his address, Dr Akande said: “This visit is very timely as the agency is ready to embark on the enrollment and validation of 10, 000 pupils who will benefit from the Oyo State health insurance policy.”

Akande added that the pupils would benefit immensely from the Agency’s insurance programme.

Responding, the Chairman, OyoSUBEB, Dr Adeniran, assured that the Board would take the enrollment exercise seriously.

According to Adeniran, the insurance policy which is the first of its kind in the country, would be a model for other south-west states going forward.

He noted that OyoSUBEB had set up a six-man committee between the two agencies to work out the modalities for the implementation of the policy and expedite actions on it.

Adeniran disclosed further that the insurance policy would be flagged off in September when a new session would commence.

