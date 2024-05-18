Adeboye’s son speaks about his crush on Oyedepo’s daughter

Pastor Leke Adeboye, son of the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has revealed that he once had a crush on Love Oyedepo, the daughter of the founder of Living Faith Church, Bishop David Oyedepo,

This was disclosed in a 47-minute-long podcast, “Confession Box,” hosted by Adeboye, himself, and uploaded on the YouTube channel on Friday.

Meanwhile, his guest on the podcast interview was Love’s brother and son of Bishop Oyedepo, Isaac.

Adeboye recounted proposing to his wife without a ring, adhering to the rules of RCCG.

He shared that he read a scroll to her, promising she would never regret marrying him.

Speaking with Isaac, Leke said, “I used to have a crush on your sister, Love, but she was crushing on my brother.”

Leke Adeboye married Titilope Rachel Adeboye in 2011, and they are blessed with four children.

As the youngest child of Enoch and Folu Adeboye, Leke serves as an assistant pastor at RCCG and also works as the senior personal assistant to his father, Pastor Enoch Adeboye.

Love, on the other hand, is now also married to Pastor Stephen Ogah, an associate Pastor at the Faith Tabernacle Canaanland, Living Faith Church Worldwide.