Court convicts cosmetic surgeon over client’s death in Lagos

The Federal High Court sitting in Lagos State has convicted a medical doctor and founder of MedContour Services Limited, Dr. Anuoluwapo Adepoju, for conducting a failed plastic surgery that led to the death of one Nneka Onwuzuligbo in 2020.

Former Director-General, Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission, Babatunde Irukera, disclosed this.

Irukera said the cosmetic surgeon was convicted on all five counts as charged by the FCCPC.

He said in a post on his X handle on Friday: “Today is a day of pride for me that I personally prosecuted Anu Adepoju and her medical practice.

“Though I’ve left, the case has ended in a conviction strengthening the accountability framework for all in society, professionals or otherwise.

“This is how society should work and grow.

“Dr. Anu Adepoju and her medical practice convicted in all 5 counts charged by FCCPC.

“The wheel of justice may grind slowly, but we must see it through.

“What we need are enforced with audacity and the will to prosecute competently and diligently.

“Good day for consumers of professional services.”

Adepoju, according to a report, was given an option of fine of N100,000 in lieu of imprisonment.