PMAN talks tough on levy collection, honours Diana Paul for GWR attempt  

The Performing Music Employers Association of Nigeria, FCT Chapter has hailed Diana Paul Mary who recently attempted to break the 150 hours singing marathon Guinness World Record as a brave, courageous and talented young lady that should be an inspiration to other young Nigerian women in their diverse spheres of endeavour.

To underscore her bravery and quest for excellence, PMAN on Thursday in Abuja presented her with a certificate of recognition for her excellent performance.

It declared her as the first and the longest singing single artiste in the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The association made this known at a press conference in Abuja on Thursday in honour of Diana.

Diana, a song writer and girl-child advocate, made the courageous attempt at a one-of-a-kind event that was held at the Blake Resort, Garki, Abuja, but later stopped after 107 hours, on health grounds.

The current record in the singing marathon was set by an Indian, Sunil Waghmare, between March 3 and 7, 2012.

Diana, a Nigerian from Cross River State, who is resident in the FCT, Abuja, had explained that she was not only attempting to set a new record, but also to use the platform as an opportunity to challenge the youth in Nigeria not to give up on their dreams.

Also at the event, the PMAN, FCT Chapter disclosed that it would begin to collect levies and performance fees from musicians, dancers, comedians and all forms of entertainers as well as event organisers, hotels and club owners operating within the Federal Capital Territory.

Speaking further, the PMAN Governor, FCT, Sydney Jack, said PMAN is not just an association, but a union, and called on all stakeholders in the industry within the FCT and all those making use of music works to ensure they make payments to the body, as failure to this could lead to litigations.

According to Jack: “For example, you have the National Union of Road Transport Workers.

“If you don’t buy their ticket, you cannot operate.

“This is similar to what PMAN is all about.

“So, we expect remittance of levies and performance fees from organisers, hotel owners, where they have live band.”

The PMAN Governor said a taskforce that would handle this assignment is under the Directorate of the Deputy Governor of PMAN FCT, which will act based on the guidelines of their bylaw.

On his part, the Deputy Governor, M. Kingsley, who doubles as the taskforce chairman, said collection of levies and performance fees is long overdue.

Kingsley said: “People have been taking advantage of our laxity and inability to collect revenues meant for the union and the government, because the government has a percentage in all levies collected by the association.

“I want every stakeholder in Nigeria to know that PMAN is duly registered with the Trade Union of Congress of Nigeria.

“We are not just operating on our own.

“We are guided by the laws of this country and the rules and regulations of the trade practices in Nigeria.

“Let me restrict my message to the stakeholders, that is the music practitioners, concert organisers, hotels and club owners.

“All these people use materials and artists to promote and trade in their business.

“I am using this medium to tell them that the owners of the crafts are coming to get what is due to them.

“More importantly, I want them to know even for the fact that they are practicing this trade in Nigeria and they are not registered with PMAN, is an offence as laid down in the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“I want to crave their indulgence to understand that first and foremost they need to register with PMAN.

“From today, I want to announce that the PMAN is coming for the levies; the musicians, dancers and everything that has to do with music, and like you know, failure to do so can result in legal repercussions.”