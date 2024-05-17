Oyo Government set to recruit 7,000 teachers, 100 caregivers

The Oyo State Government led by Governor Seyi Makinde has announced its plan to recruit 7,000 teachers into public primary schools.

The Executive Chairman, Oyo State Universal Basic Education Board, OYOSUBEB, Dr. Nureni Aderemi Adeniran, made the announcement during a press briefing in Ibadan on Friday.

Additionally, the state government said one hundred (100) caregivers will be employed into the special needs sub-sector in the state.

Speaking during the briefing, Adeniran said the recruitment exercise was in fulfillment of Governor Makinde’s promise.

He said, “In fulfillment of his electoral promise and the yearnings of the people of Oyo State, occasioned by the gap of Teachers in our public primary schools, Governor Seyi Makinde has approved the recruitment of 7,000 teachers in our public primary schools.

“In addition, he also approved the recruitment of 100 caregivers in our special schools.”

According to Adeniran, it becomes necessary for the recruitment to be brought to the public domain, to avoid misleading information by scammers.

He however enjoined intending applicants not to fall victim to fraudulent people, and be wary of scammers.

Adeniran stressed that the Board has not appointed anyone to be an agent to the Board, adding that the Board has just started preliminary work on the recruitment process.

“The stages to follow to have a free, fair, credible exercise will emanate from this Board, signed by me,” he noted.

He advised applicants not to hesitate to come to the Board to make enquiries and not rely on third-party information.

“No Staff member has been empowered to collect money from applicants”, he reiterated.

The SUBEB chairman stated further that,“We thank His Excellency for living up to his words. He fulfilled his promise and may God give him divine wisdom to navigate the affairs of the State.”

He added that the Board, at the next stage, will announce when applicants can apply, saying the Board is working with other relevant agencies for a seamless exercise.

Adeniran said the Board will comply strictly with the Governor’s directive to conduct an exercise, based on merit