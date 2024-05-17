APC suspends lawmaker in Zamfara over anti-party activities

The All Progressive Congress (APC), Zamfara State Chapter, has confirmed the suspension of a member representing Kaura Namoda/ Birnin Magaji at the Federal House of Representatives, Aminu Sani Jaji from the party over involvement in anti-party activities.

Addressing a press conference on Friday, the state Chairman represented by the Secretary Alhaji Ibrahim Umar Dangaladima, said the suspension of Jaji by his wards Exco (Birnin Magaji) was triggered by his dishonest practices and absenteeism from party meetings and activities.

“The 7 -Man State Disciplinary Committee also recommended his suspension from the party having failed to appear before the committee despite several invitations given to him, now the State Executive Committee has reviewed the earlier findings made by the State Disciplinary Committee and agreed with its recommendations and resolved to suspend him based on the findings.

“In view of the foregoing, the Zamfara State APC Executive Committee resolved and approved the suspension of Hon. Aminu Sani Jaji from the party based on the recommendations of the State Disciplinary Committee which was earlier made, coupled with his recent suspension by APC Birnin Magaji Ward Executive Committee and affirmed by APC Birnin magaji Local Government Executive Committee,” the chairman stated.