US-Nigeria Open Skies air transport agreement enters into force

The US-Nigeria Air Transport Agreement, which has been provisionally applied since 2000, entered into force on May 13, 2024.

The United States of America Mission confirmed the development in a statement made available to the media on Friday.

According to the statement, the bilateral agreement establishes a modern civil aviation relationship with Nigeria consistent with US Open Skies international aviation policy and with commitments to high standards of aviation safety and security.

The agreement includes provisions that allow for unrestricted capacity and frequency of services, open route rights, a liberal charter regime, and open code-sharing opportunities.

The statement added: “This agreement with Nigeria is a step forward in liberalizing the international civil aviation sector in Africa and further expands our strong economic and commercial partnership, promotes people-to-people ties, and creates new opportunities for airlines, travel companies, and customers.

“With this agreement, air carriers can provide more affordable, convenient, and efficient air services to travelers and shippers, which in turn promotes tourism and commerce.”

Also Read:

Information on US aviation policy and our Open Skies Air Transport agreements is available on the Department of State’s website: https://www.state.gov/civil-air-transport-agreements/.