Lawyers boycott court in Anambra to protest kidnap of colleague

Lawyers in Anambra State have embarked on a one-day boycott of courts to seek the immediate release of their colleague abducted by gunmen.

It was learnt that Mr. Chukwubuikem Azoro, the Secretary of Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Idemili Branch, was kidnapped by gunmen at Abagana, Njikoka local government area around 8:30 pm last Saturday and has not been released.

The Idemili branch Publicity Secretary of NBA, Mr. Chukwubuikem Obianyo, revealed that Azoro’s captors had demanded a ransom for his release, noting that no particular amount was stated yet.

Reacting on the development, the lawyers belonging to all the branches of NBA, said their decision to boycott courts was to enable them pursue the immediate release of Azoro.

Also speaking, the Chairman of the Committee of Chairmen and Secretaries of NBA branches in Anambra State, Mr. I.C. Nsofor said the state wide boycott was to support a similar action already taken by the Idemili branch of NBA.

A statement issued by the lawyers partly read, “In response to this distressing situation, the members of the Idemili Branch have unanimously resolved to take a stand against such criminal acts.

“Therefore, all members of the NBA Idemili Branch shall be boycotting appearances in all courts within and outside our jurisdiction.

“Additionally, members of the Idemili branch pledge to abstain from representing individuals charged with kidnapping or armed robbery until further notice.

“This decision is not taken lightly, but it reflects our unwavering commitment to justice and the safety of our members and the community at large.

“We call upon the relevant authorities to expedite efforts to secure the safe release of Mr. Azoro and to take decisive action against the perpetrators of this heinous crime.

“We urge the public to join us in condemning such acts of violence and to stand in solidarity with the victim and his family during this difficult time.”