Lagos set to commence removal of over 100 shanties under one bridge

The Lagos State Government on Sunday stated that it would undertake enforcement action to remove over 100 shanties housing several people at Adeniji Adele Underbridge from Monday.

This was disclosed by the Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, during an interview.

He added that the removal is coming after the expiration of a 48 hours removal notice served on all occupants of the shanties to move with their belongings.

The commissioner informed that operatives of the Kick Against Indiscipline and officials from the Monitoring Enforcement and Compliance (MEC) department of the ministry will be given security backup to conduct the operation.

Wahab emphasised that the exercise is part of the avowed commitment of the present administration under Babajide Sanwo-Olu to reclaim all ungoverned spaces that dot the Lagos landscape.

He stressed that unsightly shanties which are located in the heart of Lagos Island represent a distorted image of what a smart city like Lagos should be.

Wahab said apart from the unsanitary conditions of residents in the shanties, they also serve as hiding places for criminals and points for peddling hard drugs and substances that are injurious to the wellbeing of law abiding residents.

He advised all the occupants of the shanties in their own interest to voluntarily move out with their belongings before the commencement of the enforcement operations on Monday.

It will be recalled that similar enforcement operations to reclaim uncovered spaces have already taken place at Ijora, Apongbon, Obalende and Dolphin.