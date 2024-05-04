Super Eagles coach: Finidi’s contract still has one year to run, Enyimba tell NFF

Enyimba Football Club guided to the Nigeria Professional Football League title last season by Finidi George are asking the Nigeria Football Federation to do the needful before they would allow Finidi go to his new post, Vanguard reports.

The NFF announced Finidi as the new Super Eagles coach early this week.

Although they are not ready to stand in Finidi’s way to fulfilling his dream of handling the national team, the club is insisting the NFF must follow due process for him to be released.

“No one in the NFF informed us at Enyimba about their plan for Finidi, so we didn’t make any plan for a coach that would replace Finidi or stand in for him. We saw it(the appointment) on the internet like most of you, it is now that we are holding talks for his release,” a team official told the media.

He continued, “we are not against him taking over as Super Eagles coach, but the right thing must be done so that we won’t be at the receiving end. For us, Finidi’s contract still has one year to run, so there has to be talks on that,” adding, “don’t forget we are also in contention for the league title.”

An NFF source, however, responded to Enyimba’s claim, which he did not deny. “We could not contact Enyimba because we wanted to keep the appointment under wraps until after the announcement because of the pressure and various interests in the job,” he said.

He however disclosed that talks were ongoing with Enyimba. “The talks are going on nicely and we are sure we will reach a compromise soon.”