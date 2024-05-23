Monarchs, lawmakers laud NDDC over Ondo electricity substation

Traditional rulers from the five Local Government Areas in Ondo South Senatorial District have applauded the Niger Delta Development Commission for completing and commissioning the132KV Transmission Line and I32KV/33KV electricity substation at Ode-Erinje in Okitipupa Local Government Area of Ondo State.



Speaking on behalf of the royal fathers during the inauguration of the electricity substation, the traditional ruler of Ode-Erinje, Oba Oladele Akinmoye, expressed gratitude to the NDDC and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for bringing light back to the communities in Ondo South.



He assured the NDDC that the people would take effective ownership of the power station and continue to protect the installations from vandals.

Also Read:

The monarch called on the Ondo State Government to make it mandatory for the power service provider, Benin Electricity Distribution Company, BEDC, to provide prepaid meters for all customers in the district to avoid estimated billing which could lead to disconnection again.

Also speaking at the ceremony, the Chairman, House Committee on NDDC, Hon. Erhiatake Ibori-Suenu, congratulated the management of NDDC on the “wonderful feat” while commending the Ondo State Government and the host community for their effective cooperation to ensure the project was completed.

She applauded the Renewed Hope Agenda of the President Tinubu-led administration that had prioritised the effectiveness of the NDDC through conceptualising and actualisation of people-oriented projects in the nooks and crannies of the Niger Delta region.

Ibori-Suenu called for unity and peace in the Niger Delta Region as it was through this that the region could be developed, noting: “This successful completion of this project is a testament to what we can accomplish as a people, if we come together and work for the betterment of the region.”

“The access to reliable electricity is not just a convenience but a fundamental right to people, individuals, businesses and for the entire region to thrive and prosper.”

In his remarks, the Managing Director of Benin Electricity Distribution Company, Deolu Ijose, affirmed that the electricity substation would serve five local government areas in Ondo State.



He said: “We eagerly anticipated this significant day, marking the completion of a project that began a decade ago. For the past 14 years, our communities have been in darkness, but through collaborative efforts, we have finally seen this project come to fruition and it will bring immense benefits to our communities and businesses.



“Maintenance will not be a concern, as this transmission station will supply power to neighbouring communities. I urge the community leaders to safeguard this facility as a valuable asset, considering the significant investment made by the NDDC to ensure its success.”



The NDDC Managing Director, Dr Samuel Ogbuku, said the project would provide electricity for over 2,000 communities in the Okitipupa, Irele, Ilaje and Ese Odo Local Government Area of Ondo Southern Senatorial District.



He stated: “We are honored to commission such a significant project in Okitipupa, Ondo State. In some other communities, similar projects have fallen victim to vandalism, hindering our efforts to initiate such crucial developments.



“I wish to express my deep appreciation to the Government of Ondo State, the traditional leaders, and the community members for their unwavering commitment to safeguarding this project from vandals. Your collective actions make you the true heroes, and thanks to your vigilance, we stand here today to celebrate the completion and commissioning of this vital infrastructure.”



The NDDC boss also commended the contractor, Engr. Benson Obayelu, for his resilience and commitment in seeing the project to fruition.