Finidi’s resignation will pave way for a better tactician — FA ex-VC

Dele Ologbese, the immediate past Vice Chairman of Ondo State Football Association, has described the resignation of Super Eagles’ Head Coach, Finidi George, as a welcome development.

The former VC of the FA said George’s resignation would pave the way for the appointment of a more experienced tactician.

He said: “It will not be good if Nigeria fails to qualify for the 2026 World Cup.”

Ologbese told a Correspondent of the News Agency of Nigeria in a telephone interview on Saturday in Akure, the Ondo State capital.

NAN reports that George had faced heavy criticism after a series of poor results in the South Africa and Benin Republic World Cup qualification matches.

He led the Super Eagles to play 1-1 against South Africa in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State and lost 1-2 to Benin Republic.

The Super Eagles have three points and sit at the bottom of Group C of the African qualifiers.

The Nigeria Football Federation had announced its resolve to appoint a foreign Technical Adviser for the Super Eagles in the coming weeks ahead of the start of 2025 Africa Cup of Nation’s qualifiers in September.

Ologbese said the leadership of the NFF seemed to be toying with Super Eagles’ World Cup qualification bid with George’s appointment aibinio.

He said: “His resignation from the important job will pave the way for the appointment of a better tactician who will pilot the Super Eagles to the next World Cup.

“It will not be good for Nigeria’s image as a soccer power in Africa to lose out of the World Cup two consecutive times.

“So, Super Eagles need a high flying gaffer at this time, who commands respect of the team to prosecute the remaining six matches in Group C.

“With the resignation of the coach, the ball is in the court of the apex football body and sports ministry to do the needful.”

According to Ologbese, the country’s failure to qualify for Qatar 2022 World Cup means no excuse will be acceptable for not appearing in the next edition.

He added: “The sports ministry and NFF must do everything humanly possible to ensure that Super Eagles win all their outstanding six matches.

“A versatile and highly experienced coach who understands Nigeria’s football terrain should be appointed to handle the Super Eagles.”