Breaking: Why I dumped Super Eagles -Finidi

More facts have emerged on the reasons former national team midfielder, Finidi George quit his post as the Super Eagles’ head coach.



The Port Harcourt born gaffer stated this in his resignation letter addressed to the President of the Nigeria Football Federation, Alhaji Shehu Guasau on Friday.



Finidi wrote; “I am writing you of my decision to step down as the head coach of the Super Eagles, Nigeria’s men’s senior team.



“This decision is in light of the recent decision to effect changes to the team’s technical crew.

“I would like to express my sincere gratitude to the entire leadership of the federation, the sports ministry, and the people of Nigeria for the opportunity to serve as the head coach of the Super Eagles.



“Although, our recent results in the qualifying matches were not as desired, I remained committed to getting our World Cup qualification campaign back on track.

“However, with the recent changes to the technical crew, I believe it is time to vacate my position.



“Please be assured of my continued support for the team, and I wish us all the best for the future.”



Finidi left Nigeria in precarious situation on 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying log after two games against South Africa and Benin Republic, picking one point from possible six.