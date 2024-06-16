Bishop identifies causes of Nigeria’s problems, provides solutions

The Anglican Bishop of Diocese of Awori, The Rt. Rev. Akin Atere, has observed that the roots of Nigeria’s multiple problems can be traced to a complex interplay of historical, political, social, and economic factors that have shaped the country’s trajectory over the years.

Atere made the observation while delivering his charge at the second session of the 5th Synod of the diocese of Awori.

The synod was held at the Cathedral Church of St. James, Ipate Oyinbo Ota, Ogun State on June 14, 2024.

The theme of the synod was: “Taking root before bearing fruits.”

Atere also said the uneven distribution of wealth brought about by a dysfunctional economic and social system has been the reason “the rich continue to get richer and the poor poorer”.

While saluting the efforts of President Bola Tinubu in trying to revamp the nation’s economy, he said: “No doubt, some giant strides have been taken, even though most of them are too painful.”

Atere, who dwelt a great deal on the importance of root in the emancipation of man in the charge, said the living standard of many Nigerians, instead of improving, has gradually deteriorated below poverty level.

He said: “Today, every commodity in the Nigeria market is beyond the reach of the average Nigerian.

“A situation that more than 120 million Nigerians out of a population of 220 million are wallowing in abject poverty in the midst of abundant human and mineral resources is shameful and unacceptable.”

Atere said it is a curious paradox that Nigeria, Africa’s largest oil producer (lost that position to Angola due to the crisis in the Niger Delta) and a country which used to enjoy the biggest economy at the same time, has one of the highest levels of poverty in the continent.

The Anglican Bishop said the colonial period left a lasting impact on the country “as it imposed artificial boundaries that divided and amalgamated diverse ethnic groups with distinct languages, cultures, and traditions.

“This legacy of artificial borders has contributed to ethnic tensions, conflicts, and a lack of national unity in Nigeria.”

The Bishop lamented the culture of corruption in the country, which, according to him, has undermined the rule of law and has eroded public trust in institutions.

He said the ugly trend has also led to the diversion of public resources away from essential services such as healthcare, education, and social infrastructure.

“The prevalence of corruption has also contributed to economic stagnation, as it deters foreign investment and hampers economic growth,” he said.

Atere said the lack of strong and accountable institutions has created a breeding ground for corruption, nepotism, and impunity among the political elite, adding: “This instability has hindered the country’s ability to implement effective policies, address pressing social issues, and foster inclusive development.”

He noted further that the politicisation of ethnicity and religion has further exacerbated divisions in the country and has hindered efforts to build a cohesive national identity.

He brought to the fore the challenges in the health, education and power sectors of the economy, lamenting that Nigeria is still lagging behind in those areas

According to Atere, addressing these challenges “will require comprehensive and sustained efforts to promote good governance, foster national unity, combat corruption, strengthen institutions, invest in education and healthcare, diversify the economy, and promote social inclusion”.

He recalled he has in the past urged the government to diversify the economy by investing in agriculture, manufacturing and technology sectors.

He said: “Government should implement policies to attract foreign investment, improve infrastructure, and promote entrepreneurship so as to stimulate economic growth and create job opportunities”.

Atere counselled further that the government should implement policies to address income inequalities, improve access to education and healthcare and ensure equal results and opportunities for all citizens.

The legal system, according to him, should be strengthened, while efforts should be made to promote the awareness of human rights for the purpose of a just and equitable society.

On security, the cleric urged the government to strengthen security agencies and engage in enduring dialogue on conflict resolution.

He said: “Investing in community policing and addressing root causes of insecurity such as poverty and marginalisation, can also contribute to improving overall security.

“I am one of those who believe in state police and I want all the stakeholders to consider it quickly.”

To promote unity, the church leader urged the government to implement policies that will promote inclusivity, dialogue and understanding among diverse communities

Also Read:

The Bishop used the opportunity of the synod to highlight some of the achievements of the diocese in the past year.

He disclosed that more parishes have been created, while many souls have come to know the Lord in the past year.

He also shared with the delegates at the event the efforts of the diocese and its collaboration with Faith Comes By Hearing to translate some books of the Bible to Awori Language.