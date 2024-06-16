Breaking: Why I dumped Super Eagles -Finidi

More facts have emerged on the reasons former national team midfielder, Finidi George quit his post as the Super Eagles’ head coach.



The Port Harcourt born gaffer stated this in his resignation letter addressed to the President of the Nigeria Football Federation, Alhaji Shehu Gusau on Friday.



Finidi wrote; “I am writing you of my decision to step down as the head coach of the Super Eagles, Nigeria’s men’s senior team.



“This decision is in light of the recent decision to effect changes to the team’s technical crew.



“I would like to express my sincere gratitude to the entire leadership of the federation, the sports ministry, and the people of Nigeria for the opportunity to serve as the head coach of the Super Eagles.



“Although, our recent results in the qualifying matches were not as desired, I remained committed to getting our World Cup qualification campaign back on track.

“However, with the recent changes to the technical crew, I believe it is time to vacate my position.



“Please be assured of my continued support for the team, and I wish us all the best for the future.”



Finidi left Nigeria in precarious situation on 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying log after two games against South Africa and Benin Republic, picking one point from possible six.

Suspected thieves land in trouble after attempting to rob undercover police team

Juliana Francis

Three thieves, who attempted to rob unsuspecting civilians, unaware they were undercover policemen have walked into the police net.

The arrest led to the recovery of a locally made cut-to-size double barrel gun and live cartridges.

Police spokesman in the state, Bright Edafe, explained that on the 31st of May 2024, operatives of Ekpan Divisional undercover surveillance patrol team while on routine patrol along Army Barracks Link Road off Refinery Road Ekpan, were double-crossed by a tricycle with three occupants in their usual style of robbing innocent citizens.

However, after sensing that their victims were policemen, immediately took to their heels, and were given a hot chase during which one of the suspects was arrested.

The arrested suspect had a black bag, and one cut-to-size Double Barrel Gun with two Live Cartridges was recovered in the bag.

Edafe said: “Upon interrogation, the suspect stated that the two other suspects who escaped were his gang members, and they usually double-crossed their victims, robbed them, and sometimes kidnapped them. Following his confession suspect was taken to their hideout along NNPC Link Road, he jumped onto the bridge in an attempt to escape and was maimed by the Police operatives, the suspect was taken to Ekpan General Hospital for medication but was confirmed dead by the doctor on duty. Efforts to arrest other fleeing members of the gang are ongoing.”

Similarly, the command arrested a suspected armed robber believed to be among gangs terrorising the Delta State Metropolis.

Edafe, who made this revelation, said that on the 2nd of June, the Divisional Police Officer in charge of Okpanam Division received a distress call that some young men numbering seven came with two motorcycles and robbed one young man.

“The DPO led operatives to the scene where the suspects on sighting the DPO and his men took to their heels. Six of the suspects escaped while one of them identified as Emeka Okafor was arrested and the motorcycle was recovered. Manhunt for the fleeing suspects is ongoing,” said Edafe.

The Commissioner of Police, Abaniwonda Olufemi commended the DPO Okpanam for his swift response and dedication to duty.

He urged officers and men of the Command to do the same for their Areas of responsibility to be peaceful. The CP also urged residents to be security conscious, monitor their environments, and report any suspicious persons or movements to the Police.