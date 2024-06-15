Ecobank’s ‘Adire Lagos’ open in grand style with over 100 exhibitors

The annual Ecobank “Adire Lagos” exhibition has taken off in grand style with over 100 exhibitors showcasing their wares.

The four-day fair is taking place at the Ecobank Pan African Centre complex located in Victoria Island, Lagos State.

The fair, which opened June 14, 2024, will end on June 17, 2024.

Originating from Abeokuta, Ogun State in Southwestern Nigeria, Adire textile is an indigenous indigo-dyed cloth made by using different wax-resistant methods to create dazzling designs.

The four-day Adire exhibition, returning for the third year in a row, is to promote culture, tourism, micro, small and medium enterprises and enable them to benefit from the African Continental Free Trade Area.

Some of the international exhibitors at the fair include Adire Oodua, Tampoori, Jide Batik, Janae, Asologe and a host of others.

The fair is set to witness an influx of topflight exhibitors, government functionaries, culture enthusiasts, social media influencers, artistes, local and foreign tourists, traditional rulers, and members of the diplomatic community.

It provides an exceptional opportunity to network with entrepreneurs, shoppers, and everyone in the business of Adire.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, the Executive Director, Commercial Banking, Ecobank Nigeria, Kola Adeleke, said the exhibition is part of the efforts of the bank to support the creative industry in the country.

Adeleke added that it was also to promote micro, small and medium enterprises and help them benefit from the African Continental Free Trade Area.

According to him: “As you all know, we are part of a Pan African bank which operates in 33 countries of Africa.

“We always look out to support various initiatives on the continent and this adire exhibition fits into the scheme.

“As you can see, today, we have over 100 merchants who are being given the opportunity to showcase their adire products.

“This is the biggest that we’ve ever seen.

“It is an international exhibition.

“We want to support them all the way, train them and make them international brands with indigenous backgrounds.

“We want to ensure they are able to export their locally-created products across the continent.

“This is also one way to support the Nigerian economy.”

Also Read:

Exhibitors and attendees alike were enthusiastic and full of commendation for Ecobank.

Ecobank Nigeria, a key driver of tourism, culture and the creative industries in Nigeria, recently hosted the +234Art, a 10-day art fair dedicated to nurturing and uplifting the burgeoning art industry in Nigeria.

The fair provided a platform to support emerging artists and encourage increased interest in art acquisition.

The bank organised the Photography, Art, and Design Exhibition to commemorate the World Photography Day in 2022 and also partnered “Songs & Stories” With Cobhams Asuquo; Redbull Dance Your Style; BellaNaija Style Summit; and Losing Daylight, an exhibition of the history of Nollywood organised by Nse Ikpe-Etim.