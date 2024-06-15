Wemabod Limited appoints new Managing Director

Wemabod Limited has appointed Bashir Oladunni as its new Managing Director.

The news appointment takes effect from December 19, 2024 following the retirement of Oluyemi Ejidiran, the outgoing MD.

Efuntayo Ibukun, the Chairman of the Board of Directors at Wemabod, announced this at the 50th Annual General Meeting of the real estate firm in Lagos.

Ibukun, also an Estate Surveyor, stated that Oladunni’s appointment was approved after a meticulous and comprehensive review process facilitated by Deloitte Professional Services.

The chairman commended the smooth leadership transition and expressed optimism that under Oladunni’s leadership, Wemabod would experience accelerated growth and social impact for future generations.

He commended the outgoing MD for his dedicated and distinguished service over the past six years, during which the firm experienced significant growth and profitability.

He said: “We announce the retirement of a managing director who has played a pivotal role in Wemabod’s transformation into a world-class conglomerate.

“On behalf of the Board of Directors, I extend our sincere gratitude to Ejidiran for his exceptional leadership, vision, courage, and professionalism.

“We also congratulate Oladunni on his appointment.

“I am confident that our new MD will elevate Wemabod to new heights, building on the solid foundation laid over the past years.”

Reflecting on his tenure, Ejidiran expressed appreciation to the company’s board for the opportunity to serve and add value to the firm.

He expressed satisfaction with the progress made in the firm’s portfolio rebalancing and asset optimisation in key real estate sectors.

He said: “I am confident that these successes will be further accelerated under the capable leadership of Oladunni and the talented team we have cultivated with the board’s support.”

In his acceptance speech, Oladunni thanked the Board of Directors for their trust and belief in his abilities to lead the firm into its next chapter of growth and success.

He assured of his commitment to upholding the values and principles that have guided the company to its current standing.

He said: “I am deeply committed to fostering a culture of collaboration, transparency and integrity within our organisation.

“Our success is not measured solely by financial metrics but by the positive impact we make on our employees, customers, and communities.

“Therefore, I pledge to lead with empathy, fairness, and a relentless pursuit of excellence in everything we do.”

Oladunni brings over 22 years of real estate industry expertise to his new role.

Before his appointment, he was the Controller of Estates, managing over N34 billion in real estate assets for Wemabod.

He holds a Master of Science in Housing Development and Management from the University of Ibadan and a Higher National Diploma in Estate Management from The Polytechnic, Ibadan.

He also earned a Postgraduate Diploma in Estate Management from the Federal University of Technology, Akure and an M.Tech in Estate Management from Bells University of Technology, Otta.

Oladunni is a Fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Estate Surveyors and Valuers and a Registered Member of Nigeria’s Estate Surveyors and Valuers Registration Board.

He is also a PMI Certified Project Management Professional, a Chartered Arbitrator, and a faculty member at Reals Academy and the Association of Investment and Portfolio Managers, among other qualifications and portfolios earned.