Appeal Court hailed for refusal to reverse removal of 27 Rivers Assembly members

The National Vanguard for Rule of Law has saluted the refusal of the Court of Appeal to reverse the removal of Martins Chike Amaewhule and 26 others as members of the Rivers State House of Assembly.

The 27 had approached the court seeking to vacate the interlocutory injunction of a High Court sitting in Port Harcourt.

The injunction empowered Oko Jumbo to remain as the speaker of the state assembly.

Justice Charles Wali of the State High Court had also ordered Amaewhule and the 26 others to stop parading themselves as speaker and lawmakers in the legislative arm of the state.

In a ruling, which was delivered virtually on Friday, the appellate court said giving a verdict reversing the decision of a Federal High Court, which declared their seats vacant, will amount to pre-judging the appeal currently before it.

In a statement signed by Comrade Johnson Babatunde, the group said the ruling has resurrected hope in the judiciary.

The statement said: “If the prayer to reverse the restraining order on the former members of the Rivers State House of Assembly was granted, they would have used that window to perpetrate more mischief against the government and people of Rivers State.

“With justices like those of the Portharcourt Division of the Court of Appeal still in the temple of justice, it is our conviction that hope is not lost in the Nigerian judiciary.

“We equally call on all Nigerians to commend and support judges who give sound judgments to continue to deliver sound judgments to make Nigeria a better place.

“It is our believe that, our judges will deliver sound judgements in the other cases on the political crisis in Rivers State.

“The National Vanguard for Rule of Law(NVRL) equally uses this opportunity to urge Nigerian Judges to continue to deliver judgments that give Nigerians hope in the judiciary.

“Justice must not only be done, it must be seen to be done, as the court remains the last hope of the common man.”