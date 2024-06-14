Delta Assembly recalls suspended lawmaker

The Delta State House of Assembly has recalled its member, Matthew Omonade (APC-Ughelli North I), after 29 days of suspension.

The recall was announced during plenary on Thursday in Asaba, the state capital, by the Speaker, Dennis Guwor.

This followed the adoption of the report by the ad-hoc committee set up to investigate Omonade.

The News Agency of Nigeria recalls that the assembly had on May 14 suspended the lawmaker over alleged gross misconduct.

Guwor said: “The House has, therefore, lifted the suspension following the adoption of the recommendations of the committee.

“He is expected to resume plenary and other legislative duties on the next sitting day.”

Earlier, the Majority Leader, Emeka Nwaobi (PDP-Aniocha North), who chaired the committee, said after a thorough investigation, it recommended that Omonade be sounded a note of warning against future occurrence.

Nwaobi said the committee also recommended that the recalled lawmaker be made to study the rules of the House.

According to the committee’s recommendations, Omonade should know that laws are universal and can be domesticated in any state or country without anyone being accused of plagiarism.

Nwaobi said since he had remorsefully apologised to the Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, the Speaker and the entire house, the committee recommended that the suspension be lifted.

In their various submissions, Oboro Preyor (PDP-Bomadi) and Austine Uroye (PDP-Warri South I) supported the committee’s recommendations.

The recommendations, unanimously adopted by members via a voice vote, were seconded by the Minority Leader, Edafe Emakpor.

The House also approved Governor Oborevwori’s request to review and implement a new tariff regime for the 8.5 Megawatts Asaba Independent Power Plant, operated by Messrs Bastanchury Power Solutions.

The governor’s request was contained in a letter read during plenary by the speaker.

In the letter, Oborevwori explained that the upward review of the electricity tariff from N31.74 per Kilowatt to N75 per Kilowatt became necessary due to the current economic realities.

He said this would enable the company to sustain its services to the state.

Oborevwori, however, noted that the state government, through the Ministry of Energy, recommended a reviewed amount of N63 per Kilowatt, inclusive of VAT, hence the need for the approval of the House.

The Majority Leader moved a motion for the assembly to receive the governor’s letter for consideration.

Leading the debate, Nwaobi said it was no longer news that the economic situation informed the governor’s request and, therefore, urged the House to give it speedy approval.

The motion, which was unanimously adopted by the assembly when put to a voice vote by the speaker, was seconded by Oboro Preyor (PDP-Bomadi).