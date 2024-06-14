Niger: Three killed, one injured in fresh mining pit collapse

Three persons were killed while one sustained injuries when a mining pit collapsed at Bazakwoi, a village in Adnun community of Niger State.
Alhaji Abdullahi Baba-Arah, the Director-General of Niger State Emergency Management Agency, confirmed this.
Baba-Arah said: “The agency received a report of a mining pit collapse at Bazakwoi of Adnun community.
“The incident occurred on Thursday.
“It involved local miners who were said to be carrying out mining activities illegally.
“Three persons were confirmed dead while one person was rescued alive with injuries.”
Baba-Arah added, however, that no one was trapped in the pit.
The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the incident is coming barely one week after a mining pit collapsed in Galkogo community, killing one person and trapping 14 persons who are still in the pit.