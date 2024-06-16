Finidi George: Coaches are hired, fired — Akanni

Nigeria’s ex-international, Waidi Akanni, has said that just as coaches are hired and fired by football federations, they can also resign their appointments.

The ex-player of the Super Eagles Akanni said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Lagos on Saturday.

NAN reports that Finidi George, Head Coach of the Super Eagles, resigned his appointment after two World Cup qualifying games without a win.

George’s departure followed a 2-1 loss to Benin Republic on Match Day 4 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, leaving the Super Eagles without a win in four games

Akanni said: “I think from reliable sources, Finidi feels he won’t get the support of the Nigeria Football Federation going forward.

“The truth is coaches are hired and fired or could also resign when things are not going on well with their teams.”

The 53-year-old was unveiled as coach of the Super Eagles in May following the departure of coach Jose Peseiro at the end of the 2023 African Cup of Nations in February.

George, a former Enyimba FC of Aba manager, took charge of the team as interim coach in the international friendlies against Ghana and Mali.