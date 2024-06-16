A cartel controlled by a drug baron, 49-year-old Kelechi Monday Nwaobasi, and his 50-year-old elder sister, Chinwe Rose Nwaobasi, has been taken down by officers of the Special Operation Unit of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency.
This followed the arrest of the siblings and seizure of cocaine and methamphetamine worth over N4.1 billion in street value from their hideout in Aba, Abia State.
- N4.1b cocaine, meth seized as NDLEA busts warehouse + Video, photo
- Finidi George: Coaches are hired, fired — Akanni
- Participants to Lagos: Consider establishment of climate innovation fund
- Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway: FG withholds payment of some compensations
- PSC v NPF: RULAAC lauds recruitment under Arase
A statement by the Director of Media and Advocacy of the NDLEA, Femi Babafemi, on Sunday revealed that the special operation conducted on June 13 and 14, 2024 at 3B, Boundary Avenue, Aba and a residence along Ohia Road, Ohia, Abia State.
This followed months of intelligence gathering and led to the arrest of the ring leaders and the combined seizure of 20.76 kilograms of cocaine and methamphetamine from them.