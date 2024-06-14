Spotify’s refreshed ‘New Music Friday Naija’ spotlights Nigeria’s rising stars

Spotify, on Friday, announced the revamping of its iconic New Music Friday (NFM) Naija playlist to amplify the voices of Nigeria’s most promising rising stars, offering music lovers a front-row seat to the future of Afrobeats.

With “New Music Friday Naija,” listeners can discover innovative beats, infectious melodies, and captivating vocals from the next generation of Nigerian music sensations.

Spotify made this known in a statement released and made available to The Eagle Online on Friday.

According to the statement, “On Friday, June 14th, NMF Naija cover will feature five of Nigeria’s most exciting emerging artists: SOLIS4EVR, Taves, Llona, Shine TTW, and Kaestyle, allowing music fans to discover the country’s next big talents.”

“Typically, NMF Naija features established artists, but this week’s shift reflects Spotify’s commitment to championing emerging voices.

Also Read:

“By featuring these rising stars, Spotify is providing them a global platform to connect and export their unique sounds to a global audience,” the statement partly read.

Speaking on the development, Victor Okpala, Artist & Label Partnerships Manager for Spotify West Africa, said “At Spotify, we’re committed to supporting the next generation of music superstars.

“Nigeria boasts a rich and exciting music scene, and we’re thrilled to be refreshing the New Music Friday Naija playlist to highlight five rising artists the world should keep an eye on.

This presents a fantastic opportunity for listeners worldwide to discover the future of Nigerian music, while these incredible artists can garner a global audience.”

The statement continued that, “The five emerging artists featuring on the NMF Naija cover represent the vibrant spectrum of Nigerian music.

“On the R&B and alternative side, artists like Taves and SOLIS4EVR bring soulful vocals and fresh perspectives.

“However, Afropop remains the dominant force. Kaestyle infuses a multiplicity of influences with an Afrobeat twist, while Shine TTW carves a unique space with Afro-Santio. Llona embodies the genre’s versatility, seamlessly blending Afrobeats, R&B, and Dancehall influences.

“Together, this diverse group promises to be a driving force in the dynamic evolution of Nigerian music.”

“Don’t miss this chance to discover Nigeria’s next musical sensations! Tune into the refreshed NMF Naija playlist on Spotify this Friday and be among the first to discover Nigeria’s next wave of musical heroes!” it added.