Adekunle Gold speaks on his battle with sickle cell disease

Popular Afropop singer, Adekunle Almaruf Kosoko, professionally known as Adekunle Gold, will this week speak about his advocacy on Sickle Cell Disease on Globacom-sponsored Cable News Network magazine programme, African Voices Playmakers.

Reputed for his rich lyrics and unique rendition of songs, he tells CNN’s correspondent and anchor of the 30-minute show, Larry Madowo, how he has successfully braved the odds and risen to his musical pinnacle in spite of the challenges of the debilitating disease.

After battling the disease behind closed doors for his entire life, Adekunle Gold is using his superstar status to raise awareness and rally support for those also living with the disease.

Madowo takes the singer through the emotional, yet revealing first long-form interview about living with the disease and how it has inspired his new life mission.

Born on January 28, 1987, Adekunle is a Higher National Diploma graduate of Arts and Design of the Lagos State Polytechnic.

He gained widespread acclaim after releasing the 2015 hit single: “Sade,” which was nominated for Best Alternative Song at the 2015 Headies.

“Sade” was a highlife cover of One Direction’s “Story of My Life”.

The same year, he signed a record deal with YBNL Nation and released his debut studio album Gold, which clinched Number 7 on the Billboard World Albums chart.

Also Read:

His three singles: “Sade”, “Orente” and “Pick Up” had preceded this.

He released “Tequila Ever After”, his fifth studio album in 2023.

Married to equally successful songstress, Simi, since 2019, Adekunle Gold won the Best New Act Award of the Nigeria Entertainment Awards in 2015 and 2016, City People Entertainment Awards for Album of the Year in 2016 and 2017, Best African Music Artist of IARA in 2017 and Songwriter of the Year for The Headies, 2023.

African Voices Playmakers will be aired on Saturday at 8:30am on DStv Channel 401 with repeats the same Saturday at 12 noon; Sunday 4:30am and 7pm.

The edition will be repeated on Monday at 4am, next week Saturday at 8:30am, 12 noon and on Sunday at 4:30am and 7pm and Monday at 4am.