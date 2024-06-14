First Bank partners IWS to empower widows

First Bank of Nigeria Limited has partnered with the International Women’s Society to empower over 250 widows.

The empowerment was carried out by the country’s oldest bank in commemoration of the 2024 International Widows’ Day.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that beneficiaries at the Lagos event, tagged: “IWS Widows Feast and Empowerment Programme,” received various essential tools, equipment and grants.

The items distributed were sewing machines, freezers, coolers, hair dryers, cake mixers, industrial cooking gas, generators, and freezers to help the widows establish and sustain their businesses.

Lande Atere, Chief Customer Experience Officer, FirstBank, said the financial institution had been partnering with IWS for over a decade.

According to her, the bank has been empowering women-owned Small and Medium Enterprises with funding and skills acquisition.

“As an organisation that strategically prioritises financial inclusion, we will continue to support IWS in creating entrepreneurial opportunities and promoting self-reliance and vocational skills among women,” Atere stated.

Adebanke Adeola, Chairperson of the International Women’s Society Widows Trust Fund, appreciated FirstBank for supporting the society in empowering and feasting with the widows.

Adeola mentioned that the bank provided Point of Sale machines to improve the benefiting widows’ access to financial services and income generation opportunities.

Also, some beneficiaries would receive extra working capital through the generosity of the financial institution and other sponsors.

She added: “This partnership, along with generous sponsorships from other companies and individuals, enables us to continue our mission and expand our impact.

“The programme, organised yearly, aims to help widows achieve financial independence and self-sufficiency.”