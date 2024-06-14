I love Afrobeats, Burna Boy very great, says Shakira 

In a startling revelation, Colombian singer Shakira Mebarak has expressed her admiration for Afrofusion star, Damini Ogulu, popularly known as Burna Boy and the Afrobeats genre.

The 47-year-old songstress shared her thoughts during a recent cover shoot with Rolling Stone, where she discussed her lifestyle recommendations and musical influences.

During the interview, the “Waka Waka” hitmaker described her music style as “eclectic, honest, and real,” noting her particular fondness for Afrobeats.

Shakira however singled out Burna Boy as her favorite artist, stating that she listens to his songs frequently.

Shakira also mentioned her appreciation for Tyla, the rising South African singer.

“If I could explain my taste of music in three words I would say eclectic, honest, and real. In my car, whether I am driving at night, I love anything Afrobeats.

Also Read:

” I like Tyla, I like Burna Boy, anything Afrobeats but I love Burna very great,” she said.

It is pertinent to note that Afrobeats has emerged as one of Africa’s most significant cultural exports in recent years.

In 2023, the genre reached global prominence, with top Nigerian artists like Wizkid, Davido, and Burna Boy hosting some of the most successful concerts worldwide.