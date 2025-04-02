Benue’s First Exhibition: A strong testimony about potentiality, creativity of Benue people – Alia



The Governor of Benue State, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia has asserted that the Benue State’s First Exhibition was not just an exhibition but a persuasive statement about the modernization and industriousness of local entrepreneurs.



The inaugural “Made in Benue Products Exhibition” held at IBB Square on Wednesday, marking a considerable breakthrough in the state’s journey towards economic rejuvenation and industrial advancement.



The Governor adds, “This exhibition makes their productions to public glare, bringing reassurance to the manufacturers and unmasking them to sponsors, investors, and larger markets.”



The governor stressed prizing computerization as a key program for his administration.



He recognized the challenges inherited from years of negligence and infrastructural decomposition, but affirmed the responsibility to resuscitate moribund industries and foster new ones.





He declares, “Our transcendent goal is not purely revamping existing networks but laying the foundation for sustainable industrial growth,” he stated.



Pointing out the successes of initiatives like the Benue Investment and Property Company (BIPC), which has spearheaded the establishment of mini-industries, the Governor showcased how local resources are being utilized to generate jobs and minimise dependency on external markets.



The exhibition further displayed products crafted primarily from local raw materials, embodying the potential for Benue to build a self-satisfactory industrial base. “Given the right support, our people can compete enthusiastically in any market, both nationally and internationally,” Alia proclaimed, calling on the Federal Government and corporate bodies to invest in local enterprises to empower communities and foster self-reliance.



As the exhibition produced a varied bundle of innovations, it remained as a testimonial to the resilience and creativity of the Benue people, reinforcing the message that economic prosperity can be achieved through local dexterity and mutual effort.



The Governor advocated all participants to pick up a keen enthusiasm in the advertised products, emphasizing the importance of reinforcing local industries for the continuous economic future of Benue State.

