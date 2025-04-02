Tinubu’s reforms will yield positive results for all – Dabiri-Erewa

Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chairman/CEO Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, has assured that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s perceived tough reforms and policies will yield positive results for all eventually, adding that the welfare of Nigerians is his priority.

Dabiri-Erewa gave this assurance at different meetings in London with the duo of Kate Airey, UK Head of West Africa Department and Florence Eshalomi MP in UK and newly appointed UK’s Trade Envoy to Nigeria as well as at the Nigerian Diaspora Direct Investment Summit (NDDIS).

Ambassador Kate Ailey during the meeting with Dabiri Erewa at the Foreign and Commonwealth office, stressed the importance of the UK Diaspora and the need to further deepen engagement between the two countries.

She further expressed her willingness to collaborate with NIDCOM in all respect within the Commission’s mandate for further national development.

Kate, who was impressed with the activities of the Commission thus far, praised Nigerians in the Diaspora for their developmental strides and excellence both in Nigeria and in the UK.

At the meeting with Florence Eshalomi, (MP) she spoke on furthering the trade relationship between Nigeria and the UK.

“I am delighted to be appointed as the UK’s Trade Envoy to Nigeria.

“I am looking forward to building on the UK’s relationship with Nigeria, to help explore shared growth and opportunities for both countries”, Eshalomi said.In the same vein, Dabiri-Erewa at the Nigerian Diaspora Direct Investment Summit (NDDIS) in UK, appealed to the Nigerians in the diaspora to continue to project the country positively and attract investments, describing them as the country’s Number 1 Ambassadors.



She commended Chief Bimbo Afolayan, Convener of the summit for his steadfastness over the years in promoting trade and investment to Nigeria and urged others to emulate him.



She reminded them of the Nigeria Diaspora Investment Summit (NDIS) which will take place from Nov 11 to 13th in Abuja, urging them to encourage investments back home.

