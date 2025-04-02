Kano Emirate council loses influential councillor

Alhaji Abbas Sunusi, the revered Galadima of Kano, passed on at the age of 91 in Kano on Tuesday.

He was a prominent figure, who served as Wamban Kano and senior Councilor under the late Emir Alhaji Ado Bayero from 1963 to 2020.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Chairman of the All Progressives Congress in Kano State, Abdullahi Abbas, confirmed the death in a telephone interview on Tuesday.

Abbas said: “Yes, Baba died after a prolonged illness.

Also Read

“As one of the most influential figures in the Emirate, Sunusi’s death marked a significant loss for the community.”

Sunusi is survived by wives and 35 children, including the APC Chairman in Kano State, and was buried at 9am on Wednesday in the palace.

Post Views: 39