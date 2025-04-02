Police raid ‘Yahoo School’ in Lagos, apprehend 10 suspects

The Lagos State Police Command has uncovered and dismantled an internet fraud training facility, commonly referred to as Yahoo School, operating in the Iju area of the state.

Spokesperson of the Command and a Chief Superintendent of Police, CSP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed this in a statement on Tuesday.

Hundeyin said that the police apprehended four yahoo experts and six trainees.

He said: “During the successful operations, the police detectives apprehended four yahoo experts, of ages 22, 23, 25, and 26, who were running the notorious school.

“The other six suspects, who are between the ages of 12 and 26, are their criminal trainees, all of whom were undergoing training in cybercrime and fraud.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the principal suspects of the facility recruited their trainees from Anambra, engaged them to commit internet fraud and other related crimes.

“The proceeds from their fraudulent activities were being confiscated by the principal suspects.”

According to Hundeyin, all the suspects have been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Yaba for further discreet investigation and prosecution.

The image maker said that efforts were on to apprehend other accomplices.

He added: “Efforts are ongoing to apprehend the sponsors who financed the trainees’ enrolment in the school, as well as the owner of the facility where these criminal and illegal activities took place.

“The owner of the facility is hereby warned, in his own interest to turn himself in immediately at the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Yaba, from wherever he is hiding.”

Hundeyin said that the command would ensure that all suspects were charged to court for prosecution, upon the conclusion of the investigation in the case.

He said that the 12-year-old suspect among them, with healing marks of injuries on his body, was receiving medical care.

He said: “In line with due process of the law, the underage suspect with injuries allegedly inflicted on him by the main principal suspect to compel him into the commission of the criminal acts, is being given medical attention.

“He is kept in protective custody till his relatives are identified and reunited with him.”

Also Read

The Police Public Relations Officer advised parents and guardians to monitor the activities of their children and wards to prevent them from being exploited, lured, or compelled into falling into criminal activities.

Hundeyin encouraged any member of the public, who had fallen victim to the fraudulent activities of the criminal syndicate, to go to the SCID, Yaba with their complaints.

He said that the State Commissioner of Police, CP Olohundare Jimoh, praised the officers for apprehending the suspects.

He said: “CP Jimoh commends the police personnel involved in the operation for their dedication and professionalism that resulted in the success.

“The CP assures all Lagos residents that the command remains resolute and committed to combating all forms of crimes and criminalities, including cybercrime tagged ‘yahoo’, etc.”

According to Hundeyin, the CP urged residents to report every suspicious activity or incident to the police in their localities for prompt action.

Post Views: 88