Sokoto condemns harmful traditional treatments for metal poisoning

The Sokoto State Government has expressed deep concern over the use of harmful traditional practices by local barbers in treating metal poisoning cases.

The government also condemned the practice of making incisions on patients’ stomachs as a form of treatment and called for its immediate cessation.

Faruk Wurno, the Sokoto State Commissioner of Health, made this known during the presentation of government-supplied drugs for metal poisoning treatment at General Hospital Tureta on Wednesday.

Wurno emphasised the need for affected individuals to seek medical attention at hospitals instead of resorting to unsafe traditional methods.

“The practice of making incisions on the stomach of patients suffering from metal poisoning must stop immediately.

“Instead, those showing symptoms should be rushed to hospitals for proper medical care,” the commissioner directed.

Wurno, represented by the Executive Director of the State Hospital Services Management Board, Bello Attahiru, assured that the government would distribute the essential drugs to all general hospitals handling metal poisoning cases.

Receiving the medical supplies, the Chairman of Tureta Local Government Council, Aliyu Tureta, expressed gratitude, noting that the provision of the drugs was timely.

Tureta assured that the local government would ensure proper utilisation of the medicines for their intended purpose, highlighting the council’s earlier efforts in addressing the health crisis.

The state government’s intervention is expected to curb the dangerous traditional treatment methods and improve access to safer and more effective medical care for affected patients.

