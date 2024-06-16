Twelve laws of the valley (1), by Enobong Etteh

“Although the fig tree shall not blossom, neither shall fruit be in the vines; the labour of the olive shall fail, and the fields shall yield no meat; the flock shall be cut off from the fold, and there shall be no herd in the stalls: [18] Yet I will rejoice in the LORD, I will joy in the God of my salvation. [19] The LORD God is my strength, and he will make my feet like hinds’ feet, and he will make me to walk upon mine high places. “ Habakkuk 3:17-19 KJV

The valley experience is the challenging season where nothing seems to work. It is the captivity and prison experience in one’s life.

It is a season where one falls from grace to disgrace or from honour to dishonour. The valley season also occurs when there is a national or regional security and economic calamity. A valley experience occurs when those you trusted to help you disappoint you at the dying minute. I assure you that this season will also come to pass if only you know and apply the relevant laws of the valley.

How do you handle this season? I will lead us to the laws which will help you navigate your way back to glory. You are journeying from the valley to your high places in Jesus name. Let’s take a look at some of them.

LAW NO. 1:

Behold God in the valley. See God as your deliverer and not the devil who is seeking attention to entrench and elongate your valley experience – 1 Corinthians 10:13

LAW NO. 2:

Speak your way out of the valley. You shall have what you say – Mark 11:23. God will do to you what you say – Numbers 14:28.

LAW NO. 3:

Cast down mind-weakening and strength-sapping imagination during your valley experience – 2 Corinthians 10:5

The valley is not the end of the story. Even if you pass through the valley of the shadow of death, remind yourself that you are only passing through a shadow experience. The truth is that the shadow will soon give way to the reality of your deliverance through the word of God.

Bishop Etteh is of Salem Int’l Christian Centre, Lekki, Lagos, Nigeria and can be reached via [email protected].