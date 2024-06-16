FG flags off construction of Section 2, Lagos-Badagry Highway

The Federal Government has flagged off the construction of Section Two of the Lagos-Badagry Coastal Highway

The construction project starts from Lekki Deep Seaport, which is located at the border of Lagos State with Ogun State.

The Minister of Works, Senator Dave Umahi, flagged off of the construction on Saturday.

Umuahi was accompanied by some other officials of the Federal Ministry of Works.

They also inspected works on the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway and other road projects on the Lekki Free Trade Zone, Dangote Tax Credit Route and Eleko, among other axis.

Umahi promised that each section of the project would be given desired attention.

He said about N10 billion had so far been paid as compensation to owners of structures affected by the rights of way of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway project.

The minister also said that construction of flyovers would begin by the first week of July.

He added that the Federal Executive Council had given approval for the construction of the Sokoto-Badagry Road.

Umahi, who also inspected the Third Mainland Bridge, said that 80 percent of road projects flagged off since the inception of the President Bola Tinubu’s administration had been completed.

The Senate Deputy Chief Whip and Member, Senate Committee on Works, Peter Nwebonyi, commended the administration for infrastructure development.