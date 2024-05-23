UEFA name host for 2026 Champions League, Europa finals

The Puskas Arena in Budapest, home to the Hungary national team, will host the 2026 Champions League final.

The European soccer governing body, UEFA, revealed this on Wednesday after its executive committee met in Dublin, Ireland.

The decision on the venue for the 2027 final has been postponed until September, subject to the Italian football federation submitting information on refurbishment plans for the San Siro stadium in Milan, UEFA said in a statement.

The 2026 Women’s Champions League final will be held at Oslo’s Ullevaal Stadion, the committee decided.

New bidding procedure will be opened to select the host of the 2027 Women’s Champions League final after Stuttgart’s bid was not considered due to Germany being awarded two other finals in 2026 and 2027, UEFA added.

Germany’s Stadion Frankfurt will host the 2027 Europa League final while the Europa Conference League’s 2026 final will be held at Leipzig’s RB Arena, also in Germany.

Istanbul’s Besiktas Park will host the 2026 Europa League and 2027 Europa Conference League finals.

Reuters/NAN.