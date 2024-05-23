Hajj 2024: NAHCON advises pilgrims with health conditions on best approach, gives Makkah update

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria has urged the country’s intending pilgrims with underlying illnesses and other medical conditions that make them perpetually on prescribed drugs to carry along their medications.

The Commission specified that the drugs should be such that would last them three days usage before locating its clinics in Madinah or Makkah.

The NAHCON Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Malam Jalal Ahmad Arabi gave the advice on Freedom Radio Group, Kaduna Station, Hausa programme, Barka Da Warhaka.

The Chairman said the Commission was in agreement with the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency and the Saudi authorities, that such patient pilgrims would be allowed passage with little quantity of their prescribed medications.

He however, advised that such patient pilgrims should have a doctor’s prescription and the drugs properly packaged before they would be allowed passage at both Nigerian and Saudi Airports.

Malam Arabi added in view of the fact that not all pilgrims are well enlightened, the Commission in conjunction with State Pilgrims Welfare Boards, Agencies and Commissions have made adequate arrangements for such patients to be assisted with prescription and good packaging of their drugs by qualified, certified and responsible medical doctors at the various Hajj Camps and departure centres.

The NAHCON boss said the measure became necessary in view of the pathetic and serious conditions and predicaments some of the patients, who are refused passage with their drugs, found themselves in the past, while on transit and before getting to NAHCON clinics in Madinah and or Makkah, a situation he lamented led to some of them to be hospitalised at the end.

Meanwhile, the Commission has confirmed that as of Tuesday this week, about 5000 Nigerian pilgrims have arrived in the holy City of Makkah, after their four day stay in the holy Prophet City of Madinah.

NAHCON Makkah Coordinator, Dr. Aliyu Abubakar Tanko disclosed this to Freedom Radio Group, Kaduna Station from Makkah.

Tanko confirmed that the pilgrims were made up of those from Kebbi, Nasarawa States and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja who were the first to arrive in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for this year’s Hajj operation which started last week Wednesday.

The Coordinator, who said that all the pilgrims who have arrived were hearty, healthy and without stress, adding that most of them performed the lesser Hajj and are now waiting for the actual greater annual religious event, which is expected to commence in the next three weeks.

Dr. Tanko indicated that as usual, all necessary infrastructure and measures have been put in place to ensure peace, harmony, tranquility and comfort of Nigerian pilgrims in Makkah, which is a pre-requisite to a seamless, smooth and hitch free Hajj exercise.

He said when his team arrived the holy land days before the commencement of the airlift, they visited the Nigerian Consulate in Jeddah to rob minds with the Consul-General and staff on how best they could team up and chart a diligent course to serve the Nigerian pilgrims effectively and satisfactorily to make them have a pleasant memorable and unforgettable experience in the discharge of their religious rites.

Dr. Tanko related that they have been told in no uncertain terms that, this year, the Saudi authorities have resolved to decisively deal and deny entry to Makkah, anyone without genuine and relevant Hajj visas.

He therefore advised State Hajj handlers to ensure thoroughness and diligence in the travel documents of their pilgrims, so as to guard against unpleasant experiences.