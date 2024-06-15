Centre offers scholarship to rescued teenage girl from Ghana

The Ugwumba Leadership Center for Africa has offered a full scholarship to Divine Asuzu, one of the teenage girls that were recently rescued from Ghana.

The President of the Centre, Uche Nwosu, said this in a statement on Saturday in Abuja.

Recall that Nigerians in Diaspora Commission on June 8, had announced the rescue of no fewer than 10 Nigerian teenage girls, aged between 15 and 16, from human trafficking and prostitution.

The girls were reportedly lured to Ghana with promises of a better life but were instead forced into prostitution.

Nwosu said that the centre has also approved to place Asuzu on a monthly upkeep allowance before she gains admission to a university.

He urged other Nigerians to support the integration process of the teenagers and others back into society.

According to him, this is not the time to pass judgement on the young girls who may have already passed through emotional and psychological trauma.

“Let’s embrace them with love and help them regain their place of honour and value in society.

“On our side, the Ugwumba Leadership Center, after discussing with the parents of Asuzu; one of the rescued girls who hails from Amaokpara community in Nkwerre LGA, Imo State, who indicated her interest to continue with her education.

“As an organisation that promotes youth development in Africa, we hereby award her a full scholarship to study in any of the government universities in Nigeria.

“Meanwhile, before her admission, we have also approved to place her on a monthly upkeep allowance,” he said.

Nwosu commended Gov. Hope Uzodimma of Imo for swiftly seeing to the rescue of the underage trafficked girls back home.

He also commended the Nigerians in Diaspora who identified and raised the alarm that led to their rescue.