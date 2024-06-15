Osun to host Industrial Investment Summit

The Osun State Government under the leadership of Governor Ademola Jackson Nurudeen Adeleke has concluded arrangements to host an Industrial Investment Summit, come September 2024.

This was revealed in a statement by the Summit Consultant, Prince Rotimi Awelewa, in Osogbo on Thursday.

The Industrial Investment Summit is expected to be held at the Centre for Black Culture and International Understanding, Cultural Centre, Abeere, Osun State.

Recall that the State Governor, represented by the Commissioner for Commerce and Industry, Rev. Bunmi Jenyo, on May 10, 2024 inaugurated the Central Working Committee for the Osun Industrial Investment Summit, 2024.

According to the statement, the state will be hosting a three-day Industrial Investment Summit 2024 from September 11 to 13, 2024, with the theme: “Connecting Progress with Purpose,” which will focus on the bid to position Osun State as a major industrial and Commercial hub in Nigeria and West Africa.

The Osun State Investment Summit 2024 is packaged to showcase bankable opportunities and strategic matchmaking platforms, convening stakeholders to the Osun Industrial ecosystem to facilitate partnerships and investments in the State.

According to Prince Awelewa: “The principal objective and focus of the Summit is to set an economic policy agenda for accelerated industrial investments in Osun State, Nigeria, underpinned by sustainable and inclusive development.

“Through focused discussions and deliberations, the Summit seeks to identify and address the key challenges and opportunities for transforming Osun State economy, with a particular emphasis on the role of Agriculture, Industrial Advancement, Manufacturing, Tourism and Capital Investment.”

The summit is also expected to focus on driving double-digit industrial investment and economic growth across every nook and cranny of Osun State.

“This year’s Summit will create and expand channels for leveraging the qualitative Industrial, Agricultural, Mining, Tourism and ICT potentials of the State, for inclusive and sustainable wealth creation for the people and the nation,” the consultant said.