Afreximbank, First Bank sign $200m facility agreement

Afreximbank and First Bank of Nigeria on Friday signed a $200 million facility agreement for financing the needs of FBN’s numerous clients.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports the signing at the ongoing 31st Afreximbank Annual Meetings in Nassau, Bahamas.

The meetings are being monitored by the NAN.

The facility will finance the needs of FBN’s numerous clients engaged in oil and gas and energy, manufacturing, telecommunications and associated infrastructure projects.

The parties who signed the agreement included Olusegun Alebiosu, Acting CEO, FBN; Awani Kanayo, Executive Vice-President, Intra-African Trade Bank, Afreximbank; and Viswanathan Shankar, CEO, Gateway Partners, on behalf of African Credit Opportunity Fund.

Also Read:

The 31 AAM2024 is being held in Nassau, The Bahamas from June 12 to June 15, with the theme: “Owning our Destiny: Economic Prosperity on the Platform of Global Africa.”

The AAM is taking place alongside the 3rd edition of the AfriCaribbean Trade and Investment Forum.