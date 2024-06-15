Akpabio felicitates Muslims, Nigerians at Sallah

President of the Senate, Godswill Obot Akpabio, has felicitated the Muslim Ummah on the occasion of this year’s Eid- el-Kabir celebration.

This congratulatory message was signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Hon. Eseme Eyiboh.

According to the statement, the Senate President said Eid-el-Kabir signifies sacrifice and joy, advising Nigerians to make the necessary sacrifices for a better tomorrow.

He said the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu was not oblivious of the tough times Nigerians are going through, adding that the difficult reforms being instituted by the government were necessary to secure Nigeria for today and tomorrow.

“On behalf of my family, the people of Akwa Ibom North West Senatorial District, the Senate and the entire 10th National Assembly congratulate our Muslim faithful on the occasion of the important feast of Eid-el-Kabir. May Allah grant you a joyous and peaceful celebration.

“The government is not unaware of the difficulties experienced by Nigerians as a result of its reforms but these reforms are never to punish Nigerians but are meant to correct the mistakes of the past and make the country better and greater for the benefit of all.

“Even as you celebrate this all important feast of Eid-el-Kabir, we feel the pains of those of you who are struggling to meet up with their expected needs. We appeal to you be patient as the good days are not far away.

“I want to appeal to you not to despair despite the inconveniences you are experiencing. Hard times, they say never last forever and your sacrifices can never be in vain as the government of President Tinubu is in a hurry to make life enjoyable for every Nigerian”.

The Senate President assured that the 10th National Assembly under his leadership would work assiduously in collaboration with President Tinubu by providing the required legislative interventions for the growth of the nation and benefit of all Nigerians.

Akpabio also congratulated President Tinubu for celebrating the second Eid-el-Kabir in office as President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, praying that God will continue to bless him with wisdom and the strength to deliver on his promises.