Tinubu condoles with Anyaoku over passing of their mutual brother-in-law

President Bola Tinubu has extended his heartfelt condolences to Chief Emeka Anyaoku, former Secretary-General of the Commonwealth, the Kasunmu, Williams, and Coker families over the passing of Chief Adekunle Olaosebikan Kasunmu, the husband of the president’s late sister, Abiodun Kasunmu.

The late Chief Kasunmu is the brother of Chief Olubunmi Anyaoku, the wife of Chief Anyaoku.

The President extolled Chief Kasunmu as a remarkable individual who made significant contributions to family, community, and society.

President Tinubu fondly recalls that the deceased’s late mother, Chief Elfreda Williams Kasunmu (a.k.a. Mama Loke), a successful career woman, was an intimate friend of his mother, Alhaja Abibatu Ashabi Mogaji.

The President also commiserates with his nephew, Hon. Adedamola Richard Kasunmu, Deputy Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, and the widow of Chief Kasunmu, Kemi Kasunmu, as well as the entire family, and assures them of his support in this time of mourning.

The President prays for the repose of the soul of the departed.