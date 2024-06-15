Eid-el-Kabir: Atiku celebrates with Muslims, preaches sacrifice, love, peace

Former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar, has congratulated fellow Muslim faithful on the celebration of this year’s Eid-el-Kabir festival, calling it, “a celebration of God’s love and mercy to mankind.”

The former Vice President sent his goodwill message to Muslims through a press statement on Saturday from his media office.

Atiku noted that the celebration of Eid, as stated in the scriptures, is not merely a fanfare but an admonition to the people to have forbearance and show compassion in every situation.

He said, “The message of Eid al-Adha is to remind ourselves about the commandment of God to show love to one another and uphold peaceful interpersonal relationships.

“The essential purpose of that message is that we must put our trust in God almighty at all times.

“Even in the face of current hard times that many Nigerians are passing through, we must never fail to put trust in God and, more importantly, extend compassion and safety to the vulnerable people around us.

“What this means is that as we go about celebrating today, we must ensure that we extend good tidings of support and charity to one another, especially those in difficulties.”

The former Vice President equally sizes the opportunity of the Eid celebration to call on governments at all levels to be deliberate in initiating measures that will ease the hardship that confronts Nigerians on a basis.

“As we know that the essence of the celebration today is about a restoration of God’s mercy, it is thus incumbent on government at all levels to take a cue from the divine instruction and make sure that the hardships of the people are minimised,” Atiku said.

He also reminds Muslims in Nigeria and across the world to remember their responsibility of being good ambassadors of the religion by living their lives according to the practices and teachings of the noble Prophet Muhammad (SAW).

Also Read:

“The festivity that we are undertaking today is borne out of the obedience of Prophet Ibrahim and as also exemplified by Prophet Muhammad (SAW). It is thus our responsibility as Muslims to reflect on their examples in our lives by upholding the threshold of peace at all times, “Atiku also added.

He wished every Muslim family a happy Eid celebration and prays for God’s protection and safety for everyone during and after the celebration.