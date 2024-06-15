FRSC boss to truck drivers: Stop loading humans on top of goods

The Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Corps, Malam Shehu Mohammed, has again warned truck and trailer drivers to desist from loading humans on top of goods especially during this Eid-El-Kabir celebration across the country.

Mohammed who said this during Corps traffic monitoring of the Sallah travels on Saturday in Abuja.

He added that the act posed a danger to such humans and other road users.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the Corps Marshal had impounded a vehicle loaded with goods and human beings on top at Zuba, Abuja.

NAN reports that the FRSC boss directed that all of the passengers seated on top of the goods should be dropped from the vehicle and the vehicle was impounded.

The FRSC boss observed that inspite of warnings and enforcement from the Corps to drivers and motorists, violations of traffic rules persists in the country.

Also Read:

Mohammed said that respect for traffic rules and regulations would ensure safer highways and free flow of traffic, adding that the nationwide special operation was to check the excesses of motorists.

He said that the corps had deployed necessary logistics to increase visibility and monitoring of the environment, adding that all zebra points and roadside clinics were equally opened 24/7 across the country.

He added that the FRSC had deployed over 41,000 personnel comprising the regular marshal and special marshals, saying that over 700 patrol vehicles, ambulances and tow trucks were also deployed.