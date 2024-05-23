Nigerian singer, Flavour loses dad

Popular Nigerian high-life singer, Chinedu Okoli, better known as Flavour N’abania, on Wednesday, announced the death of his father, Benjamin Onyemaechi Okoli.

The legendary singer posted a video on his social media handles to announce the demise of his father

He shared an old video of him playing guitar to his father.

In an accompanying caption, he wrote, “My father, papa Ijele rest well”.

However, Flavour did not disclose the cause of death or the date of his father’s passing.

Fans and colleagues have offered their condolences in the post’s comments section.