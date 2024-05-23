Breaking:  Kano governor signs law scraping five emirates, to reinstate Sanusi as Emir

Governor of Kano state, Abba Yusuf, has signed the bill that repealed the State Emirate Council Law 2019 that gave the state five emirate councils.

The state House of Assembly on Thursday passed a bill for the dissolution of the four additional emirates created by the immediate past administration of former Governor Abdullahi Ganduje and the removal of all five emirs.

The governor signed the bill at the Government House on Thursday, the same day it was unanimously passed by the state lawmakers.

Also Read:

The eagleonline had reported that Sanusi Lamido, by the repeal of the 2019 bill, had been reinstated as the Emir of Kano.