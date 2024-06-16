FCT: Police raid kidnappers den, arrest three, kill one

The Federal Capital Territory Police Command said it has raided a kidnappers’ camp in an Abuja border community, arrested three suspects and neutralised one.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the FCT, Josephine Adeh, said this in a statement on Saturday in Abuja.

Adeh, a Superintendent of Police, said the raid was part of the continuous efforts by the command against criminality in the FCT.

According to her, police operatives from Utako Divisional Headquarters, led by Victor Godfrey, a Chief Superintendent of Police, stormed an identified kidnappers’ hideouts in Chikara, a border community in Kogi State with the FCT.

She said the three suspects were arrested, with one neutralised in a streak of clearance operation between June 8 and 13.

Also Read:

Adeh said: “The sudden appearance of the police operatives in the kidnapper’s camp resulted in a gun duel.

“However, the bandits were overwhelmed by the firepower of the police operative, as one of the gang members got hit during cross-fire and the three suspects, arrested.

“The suspects have confessed to being involved in a series of kidnapping incidents and other heinous crimes in FCT and its environs.”

Adeh said an English pump-action gun, a locally fabricated pistol, two live cartridges, cutlasses, knives and items believed to be charms were recovered from the suspects.