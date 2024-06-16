2027: Kalu tasks OUK movement on grassroots recruitment

Senator Orji Uzor Kalu has urged the re-constituted executives of OUK Movement, Abia State’s largest socio-political ideological group, to intensify efforts at accomplishing the political goals of the group.

A statement from Kalu’s media office said he made the call on Saturday at his Igbere country home in Abia State.

He spoke at the inauguration of the newly reconstituted executives of the group.

Kalu, who expressed his disappointment over the outcome of the 2023 elections in the state, urged the new leadership to redouble mobilisation efforts at their various wards and local government areas to improve their fortunes in 2027.

According to Kalu, who represents Abia North Senatorial District on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, only members who improve on their wards in favour of the party will have extra benefits.

He urged them to remain united and resist financial inducements.

Kalu also urged the group’s executive in Abia South and Central Senatorial Districts to emulate the executive of Abia North by deepening their grassroots mobilisation.

He urged them to prioritise their needs and give one another the necessary support needed for growth, given some challenges experienced in some local government areas.

Kalu assured them of total commitment and support to achieve the desired goals of the group for the general good of the APC.

The State Chairman of the group, Ojisi Ogbaja, appreciated Kalu for his commitment in supporting the group.

He said the group had continued to witness influx of new members while announcing new strategies implemented by the group to bring better results.

According to Ogbaja, the state leadership has decided to expand the leadership at the ward level to 57 to improve its grassroots strength.

He said: “Put in your best because we need to win at all times.

“Our target is to capture the political power of all the positions in the state.

“We have visited your wards without your knowledge to see what you are doing.

“We have 17 chairmen at the local government area and three zonal chairmen and five executives at the state level.

“At the ward level we have 27 executives and another 30 leaders to make it 57.

Also Read:

“We decided it is better to decongest the top and populate the grassroots because that is where the politics lies.

“Spreading is very important; the local government area leaders must be liberal enough to spread the offices.

“Put yourself in the shoes of the person financing the group.

“Every local government area also has a file opened at the state party headquarters.”