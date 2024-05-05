DAWN Commission convenes South-West education stakeholders for improved learning outcomes

The Development Agenda for Western Nigeria (DAWN) Commission has concluded arrangements to host the South-West Education Stakeholders Summit in Ibadan, Oyo State.

A statement by the organizers indicated that the summit will hold between 8th and 9th of May, 2024.

The summit with the theme “Collaborating for Improved Learning Outcomes,” is being supported by Partnership for Learning for All in Nigeria (PLANE), an education-focused programme funded by the United Kingdom’s Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO).

According to the Commission, the summit will bring together key stakeholders in the education sector, spanning government and citizen groups, to address salient issues and challenges and proffer solutions towards improving learning in the educational landscape of the South-West.

The Commission said attendance at the summit is strictly by invitation and that the summit is expected to welcome representatives from relevant government agencies, private sector entities, community-based associations, as well as non-profit and civil society organisations across the South-west region.

The Federal Ministry of Education will also be represented at the summit to share strategic updates on the Roadmap for the Nigerian Education Sector (2024-2027).

The Commission is optimistic that through collaborative efforts and shared expertise, the participants will be able to explore innovative strategies to improve learning outcomes and ensure the development of a reformed basic education system that meets the needs of the region.