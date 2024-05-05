UTME: 30 students in Kwara school score above 300

Thirty students of a school owned by the Catholic Church, Eucharistic Heart of Jesus Model College, Ilorin, Kwara State, scored over 300 in the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board organised Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination.

The development was revealed by a Catholic Reverend Father, Jude Okeh, on his X handle over the weekend.

Okeh tweeted that the students achieved the feat out of the 400 maximum points that could be scored in the UTME.

He tweeted, with the list of students following: “In the midst of JAMB saga, we have this from one of the Catholic schools.

“There is a lot more.”

Two students: Fasesin Ayomiposi and Kunle-Olawepo Ayomikun, scored the highest with 355 points.

Adelodun Oluwadarasimi and Ayejuto Daniel had 341 points, while Idris Jamaaldeen coasted home with 333 points.

Others who excelled were Adeoye James, 330; Ademola Ayomide, 330; Sunday Eniola, 329; Fawibe Iyanuoluwa, 328; Azor Richard, 327; Bambe Daniel, 327; Ezeala Excel, 326; Oyawoye Henry, 323; and Oyewopo Mercy, 323.

The other high scorers were Ebiegberi Joseph, 319; Adetola Omotoke, 319; Adigun Oluwaferanmi, 317; Atibioke Omolade, 317; Osunbande Adegoke, 315; Aliyu Muhizat, 314; Daramola Tunmise, 314; Ogunkeyede Wereniseoluwa, 313; Abolarin John, 312; Jenyo Bernard, 312; Folorunsho Stephen, 311; Enoch Oluwole, 311; Elegbede Oluwarotimi, 305; Bamidele Daniel, 300; Olaitan-Rafiu Damisola, 300; and Onah Francis 300.