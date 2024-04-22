Breaking: Soldiers dismissed for stealing from Dangote Refinery

Two soldiers: Corporal Innocent Joseph and Lance Corporal Jacob Gani, have been found guilty and dismissed from service for theft of armoured cables at Dangote Refinery premises in Lagos State on April 14, 2024.

The Director of Army Public Relations, Major General Onyema Nwachukwu, revealed this in a statement issued on Monday.

According to Nwachukwu, following to a thorough investigation conducted in collaboration with the management of Dangote Refinery, Joseph and Gani were found to have abandoned their duty posts and in unauthorised possession of the armoured cables.

He said: “Subsequently, they were both charged for Failure to Perform Military Duties punishable under section 57, sub section (1) and Other Civil Offences punishable under section 114, sub section (1) of the Armed Forces Act CAP A20, the Law of the Federation of Nigeria 2004.

“They were summarily tried.

“During the trial, the evidence against them was presented and they were given the opportunity to present their cases and defend themselves, but were however found guilty of the charges levelled against them in accordance with military laws.”

Nwachukwu said as a demonstration of the zero-tolerance for misconduct and criminality within its ranks, the two soldiers have been dismissed from the Nigerian Army with immediate effect and handed over to relevant authorities for further prosecution.

He added: “This decisive action underscores the NA’s resoluteness in maintaining its institutional integrity and reputation.

“The NA reassures the general public of its dedication to upholding integrity, discipline and accountability at all levels.

“We remain resolute in our duty to protect and serve the nation with honour and dignity.

“We urge the public to continue to support our efforts in safeguarding national security and promoting peace and stability across the nation.”