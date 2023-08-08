APC: Ganduje assures stronger party structures

The National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), has assured of improved and more efficient internal mechanisms.

Ganduje also pledged to ensure stronger party structures across states of the federation.

According to Felix Morka, the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Ganduje, the immediate past governor of Kano State, gave the assurance on Tuesday in Abuja at the party’s 128th National Working Committee (NWC) meeting.

Morka, while briefing newsmen at the end of the NWC closed-door meeting, said though the meeting had a lean agenda, it was loaded with important items.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ganduje emerged as APC National Chairman at the party’s 12th National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting on Aug. 3, following the resignation of Sen. Abdullahi Adamu, its former National Chairman.

Senator Ajibola Bashir also emerged as the party’s National Secretary, also sequel to the resignation of Sen. Iyola Omisore, APC’s former National Secretary.

Morka said consultations were ongoing to fill the remaining vacant positions in the NWC, following the resignation of its National Legal Adviser, and National Vice-Chairman (North), Dr Salihu Lukman and some others.

“We had a conversation about the composition of the complete council for the off season elections in Imo, Bayelsa and Kogi States and how to fashion a national campaign council for each of the states.

“We did look at the criteria for bringing people together to populate the council in order to provide the needed support to the State Campaign Councils,” he said.

He added that the meeting also discussed how to energise the party’s capital to ensure its victory in the elections.

Morka further said that the meeting briefed Ganduje and Bashir on the party’s finances to bring them up to date.

This, he said, was critical to bring them on the same page with other members of the party’s NWC.

“It was important we update them as senior officers of the party so they will know how effectively to play their roles.

“We did discuss as well, some internal matters, issues of systems and how to improve our internal processes to ensure that we continue to be effective and efficient.

“Not as in the use of our resources, but also in the use of our time and also the question of prioritising what we do and how we do them,” Morka said.

Also speaking, Bashir said the APC under Ganduje would be repositioned to support the administration of President Bola Tinubu, the party’s governors and its lawmakers.

He added that the goal of the APC NWC under its new leadership was to win all elections henceforth.

“Our focus will also be on strengthening the three wings of our party: the youth, women and people with disability.

“We are going to interface with the leadership of our party at the national, state and zonal levels to ensure that we have a re-energise party whose activities will not only be limited to when elections are done,” he said.